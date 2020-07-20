20624 S Western Avenue Unit 4

Amenities

Come and see for yourself this intimate and secure 850-square-foot fourplex unit in Torrance, California now!



This unfurnished unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom; and on-street, guaranteed, gated parking that can park up to 2 cars.



Its bright and airy interior has hardwood flooring all throughout, big slider windows, and recessed lighting. The nice kitchen is equipped with a marble-topped island, cabinets and drawers, granite countertop, and an oven/range. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces to sleep in. Its neat bathroom, meanwhile, is furnished with a vanity, flush toilet, and shower.



For climate control, the unit has installed air conditioning.



There are a hookup washer and dryer available.



Exterior has a yard, a good place to play games or simply relax with family or friends.



The renter's responsible utilities: water, trash, electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The owner will be responsible for the landscaping.



Pets are allowed and negotiable, with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the unit.



Nearby Schools:

One Hundred Eighty-Sixth Street Elementary School - 1.33 miles, 6/10

Halldale Elementary School - 0.79 miles, 6/10

Stephen M. White Middle School - 1.73 miles, 5/10

Nathaniel Narbonne Senior High School - 2.69 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

2 - 0.1 mile

1 LINE 1 - 0.3 mile

4X Line 4X - 0.3 mile

5 LINE 5 - 0.6 mile



(RLNE4998490)