Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20624 S Western Avenue Unit 4
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

20624 S Western Avenue Unit 4

20624 South Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20624 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Come and see for yourself this intimate and secure 850-square-foot fourplex unit in Torrance, California now!

This unfurnished unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom; and on-street, guaranteed, gated parking that can park up to 2 cars.

Its bright and airy interior has hardwood flooring all throughout, big slider windows, and recessed lighting. The nice kitchen is equipped with a marble-topped island, cabinets and drawers, granite countertop, and an oven/range. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces to sleep in. Its neat bathroom, meanwhile, is furnished with a vanity, flush toilet, and shower.

For climate control, the unit has installed air conditioning.

There are a hookup washer and dryer available.

Exterior has a yard, a good place to play games or simply relax with family or friends.

The renter's responsible utilities: water, trash, electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The owner will be responsible for the landscaping.

Pets are allowed and negotiable, with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the unit.

Nearby Schools:
One Hundred Eighty-Sixth Street Elementary School - 1.33 miles, 6/10
Halldale Elementary School - 0.79 miles, 6/10
Stephen M. White Middle School - 1.73 miles, 5/10
Nathaniel Narbonne Senior High School - 2.69 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
2 - 0.1 mile
1 LINE 1 - 0.3 mile
4X Line 4X - 0.3 mile
5 LINE 5 - 0.6 mile

(RLNE4998490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

