2062 GLENCOE Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Furnished wonderful Hollywood Hills courtyard villa. This is a lovely apartment in a 4 unit building built in 1925 with custom vintage details with incredible views, architecture, ornate style, and oozing in Hollywood history. 3 bedroom 2.25 bath home with everything you could possibly need. Truly a unique property and part of a 4 unit building with amazing views from all rooms. Accented with distinctive high ceilings, large windows, fantastic hills views, and extravagant 1920's architecture and elegance. According to folklore, the classic "The Sting" was written in one of the bedrooms. Close to the Hollywood Bowl. Don't miss this piece of Hollywood history. Easy to show.