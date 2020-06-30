All apartments in Los Angeles
2060 MOUND Street
2060 MOUND Street

2060 Mound Street · No Longer Available
Location

2060 Mound Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely family home on a flat double lot in the Hollywood Dell - serene and full of light. Charming 1927 Spanish style house that combines original detail with modern amenities. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, the gated home offers privacy, charm, and comfort. Main floor is built around a tiled interior courtyard with outdoor fireplace and gas grill for dining al fresco. Spacious living rm, w/high ceiling, beautiful arched windows and fireplace, opens to dining rm and updated kitchen. Generous master has ample closet space and back yard access. 2 more bdrms, laundry, office and 3 full baths, including gorgeous remodeled master bath, are on main floor. Upstairs is a large guest bdrm with ~ bath, built-ins and walk in closet. hardwood floors and tasteful d~cor throughout. Views of Hollywood sign and downtown. Plenty of outdoor seating for entertaining or relaxing by the solar heated pool. Flat grassy back yard and lovely garden round out the tranquil setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 MOUND Street have any available units?
2060 MOUND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2060 MOUND Street have?
Some of 2060 MOUND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 MOUND Street currently offering any rent specials?
2060 MOUND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 MOUND Street pet-friendly?
No, 2060 MOUND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2060 MOUND Street offer parking?
Yes, 2060 MOUND Street offers parking.
Does 2060 MOUND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2060 MOUND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 MOUND Street have a pool?
Yes, 2060 MOUND Street has a pool.
Does 2060 MOUND Street have accessible units?
No, 2060 MOUND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 MOUND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2060 MOUND Street has units with dishwashers.

