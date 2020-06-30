2060 MOUND Street

Amenities

Lovely family home on a flat double lot in the Hollywood Dell - serene and full of light. Charming 1927 Spanish style house that combines original detail with modern amenities. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, the gated home offers privacy, charm, and comfort. Main floor is built around a tiled interior courtyard with outdoor fireplace and gas grill for dining al fresco. Spacious living rm, w/high ceiling, beautiful arched windows and fireplace, opens to dining rm and updated kitchen. Generous master has ample closet space and back yard access. 2 more bdrms, laundry, office and 3 full baths, including gorgeous remodeled master bath, are on main floor. Upstairs is a large guest bdrm with ~ bath, built-ins and walk in closet. hardwood floors and tasteful d~cor throughout. Views of Hollywood sign and downtown. Plenty of outdoor seating for entertaining or relaxing by the solar heated pool. Flat grassy back yard and lovely garden round out the tranquil setting.