Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Renovated 3 Bedroom in Echo Park with Parking! - Renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath available for January move-in. Convenient location to shopping, eateries, and nearby parks include Vista Hermosa Park and Echo Park. Top floor apartment with an abundance of windows for tons of natural lighting. Stackable washer/dryer and brand new fridge and range included as well as 2 parking spaces with a third space available for rent. Dogs accepted - restrictions apply.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4574034)