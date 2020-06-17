All apartments in Los Angeles
2052 Butler Avenue
2052 Butler Avenue

2052 Butler Avenue · (310) 828-5500
Location

2052 Butler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2052 Butler Avenue · Avail. now

$6,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1980 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2052 Butler Shown by Appointment - Built in 2017, this Spanish-style home is in a desirable West LA location, just three short blocks to the restaurants on Sawtelle Blvd. This bright 2-story standalone townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an attached 2-car garage, and ground-level front and back yards. The first level is an open floor plan and features the living room with fireplace and French doors that lead to the backyard; modern gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and a large island; dining area, laundry room overlooking the front yard, and powder room overlooking the side yard. All three bedrooms are upstairs with no shared walls and all feature Juliette balconies. Sustainably sourced bamboo floors, Caesarstone counters, and Italian tile on all interior surfaces, with Spanish tiles, flagstones, and native plants and trees lining the beautifully landscaped drought-tolerant exterior. To set up a viewing please call or text 310-905-0410.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5638745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2052 Butler Avenue have any available units?
2052 Butler Avenue has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2052 Butler Avenue have?
Some of 2052 Butler Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2052 Butler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2052 Butler Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2052 Butler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2052 Butler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2052 Butler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2052 Butler Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2052 Butler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2052 Butler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2052 Butler Avenue have a pool?
No, 2052 Butler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2052 Butler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2052 Butler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2052 Butler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2052 Butler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
