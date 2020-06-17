2052 Butler Avenue

Amenities

2052 Butler Shown by Appointment - Built in 2017, this Spanish-style home is in a desirable West LA location, just three short blocks to the restaurants on Sawtelle Blvd. This bright 2-story standalone townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an attached 2-car garage, and ground-level front and back yards. The first level is an open floor plan and features the living room with fireplace and French doors that lead to the backyard; modern gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and a large island; dining area, laundry room overlooking the front yard, and powder room overlooking the side yard. All three bedrooms are upstairs with no shared walls and all feature Juliette balconies. Sustainably sourced bamboo floors, Caesarstone counters, and Italian tile on all interior surfaces, with Spanish tiles, flagstones, and native plants and trees lining the beautifully landscaped drought-tolerant exterior. To set up a viewing please call or text 310-905-0410.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5638745)