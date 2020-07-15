Amenities
Address: 2046 West 96th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
- Rent: $2,650 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,800
- 2 Bedroom
- 2 Bathroom
- Approx: 1,306 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Stainless Stove/ Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
- Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms and Common Areas
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Granite Counter Tops
- Custom Cabinetry
- Fireplace
- Large Walk-in Closet
- Laundry Room with Hook-Ups
- Central A/C & Heat
- Recessed Lighting
- Ceiling Fans
- Detached 2 Car Garage + Driveway
- Utilities included: Water, Trash
- Pets may be considered
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.