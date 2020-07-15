All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2046 West 96th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2046 West 96th Street
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:45 AM

2046 West 96th Street

2046 West 96th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2046 West 96th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 2046 West 96th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047

- Rent: $2,650 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,800
- 2 Bedroom
- 2 Bathroom
- Approx: 1,306 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Stainless Stove/ Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
- Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms and Common Areas
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Granite Counter Tops
- Custom Cabinetry
- Fireplace
- Large Walk-in Closet
- Laundry Room with Hook-Ups
- Central A/C & Heat
- Recessed Lighting
- Ceiling Fans
- Detached 2 Car Garage + Driveway
- Utilities included: Water, Trash
- Pets may be considered
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 West 96th Street have any available units?
2046 West 96th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2046 West 96th Street have?
Some of 2046 West 96th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 West 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2046 West 96th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 West 96th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2046 West 96th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2046 West 96th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2046 West 96th Street offers parking.
Does 2046 West 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2046 West 96th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 West 96th Street have a pool?
No, 2046 West 96th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2046 West 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 2046 West 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 West 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2046 West 96th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Warner Center Townhomes
6737 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College