Address: 2046 West 96th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047



- Rent: $2,650 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,800

- 2 Bedroom

- 2 Bathroom

- Approx: 1,306 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Stainless Stove/ Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

- Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms and Common Areas

- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms

- Granite Counter Tops

- Custom Cabinetry

- Fireplace

- Large Walk-in Closet

- Laundry Room with Hook-Ups

- Central A/C & Heat

- Recessed Lighting

- Ceiling Fans

- Detached 2 Car Garage + Driveway

- Utilities included: Water, Trash

- Pets may be considered

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.