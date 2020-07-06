20457 Eccles Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated bbq/grill range refrigerator

Lovely, upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Winnetka, with open living room, and 2 car garage! Fabulous and charming home ready for your comfort and enjoyment. Incredible area. Harwood floors throughout! Perfect size, private yard with shaded trees and adorable built in BBQ pit. Looking for a wonderful tenant who will love and take care of this beautiful home.

GOOD CREDIT required and proof of income by way of tax returns and other verification if requested by the owner, A Must for ALL adults who will be living in the home please. This is a prerequisite.