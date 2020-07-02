All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

20433 Paseo Castelon

20433 Paseo Catelon · No Longer Available
Location

20433 Paseo Catelon, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful 2+2.5 in Prime Porter Ranch Gated Community - WONDERFUL, Move in ready, two level 2 bed, 2.5 bath, Porter Ranch town-home located in desirable private, guard gated community at Las Brisas -Aldea. Freshly painted and ready for you to move right in. Lovely 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with another Powder room located downstairs off kitchen. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including Refrigerator. dishwasher, trash compactor, range/oven and microwave. Spacious family room features ceiling fan, dining room. Large master bedroom with private bath, dual sinks and granite counter tops. Two car direct access garage, and side by side washer and dryer in laundry room upstairs. Large Fenced patio encloses front entrance to this darling home. Convenient to the San Fernando Valley major freeway system, featuring a wide range of recreation facilities, Including the new entertainment hub of the valley The Vineyards, Porter Ranch Town Center, Porter Valley Country Club, YMCA and CSUN.
This property is Shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please call or text Michelle Meriaux at 818.451.6333 or contact me via email at REMichelleSells@aol.com. BRE# 01800230

Small pet considered with additional deposit. Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5559939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20433 Paseo Castelon have any available units?
20433 Paseo Castelon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20433 Paseo Castelon have?
Some of 20433 Paseo Castelon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20433 Paseo Castelon currently offering any rent specials?
20433 Paseo Castelon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20433 Paseo Castelon pet-friendly?
Yes, 20433 Paseo Castelon is pet friendly.
Does 20433 Paseo Castelon offer parking?
Yes, 20433 Paseo Castelon offers parking.
Does 20433 Paseo Castelon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20433 Paseo Castelon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20433 Paseo Castelon have a pool?
No, 20433 Paseo Castelon does not have a pool.
Does 20433 Paseo Castelon have accessible units?
No, 20433 Paseo Castelon does not have accessible units.
Does 20433 Paseo Castelon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20433 Paseo Castelon has units with dishwashers.

