20433 Paseo Castelon

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful 2+2.5 in Prime Porter Ranch Gated Community - WONDERFUL, Move in ready, two level 2 bed, 2.5 bath, Porter Ranch town-home located in desirable private, guard gated community at Las Brisas -Aldea. Freshly painted and ready for you to move right in. Lovely 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with another Powder room located downstairs off kitchen. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including Refrigerator. dishwasher, trash compactor, range/oven and microwave. Spacious family room features ceiling fan, dining room. Large master bedroom with private bath, dual sinks and granite counter tops. Two car direct access garage, and side by side washer and dryer in laundry room upstairs. Large Fenced patio encloses front entrance to this darling home. Convenient to the San Fernando Valley major freeway system, featuring a wide range of recreation facilities, Including the new entertainment hub of the valley The Vineyards, Porter Ranch Town Center, Porter Valley Country Club, YMCA and CSUN.

This property is Shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please call or text Michelle Meriaux at 818.451.6333 or contact me via email at REMichelleSells@aol.com.



Small pet considered with additional deposit.



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws



