20416 Schoenborn Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Highly upgraded single level family home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,604 square feet of living space and 6,900 square foot lot, A detached garage with ally access perfect for an ADU. The interior features an open concept living room, dining area. A step-down family room with vaulted beam ceilings and a unique fireplace. A brand-new kitchen with ample cabinet space stainless steel appliances and Quarts countertops. Completely remodeled bathrooms. Indoor laundry room with an excess door to the side yard, refinished wood floors, new roof, complete re-plumbing and a new water heater. The private backyard boasts a relaxing spacious patio area along with a grassy area and endless opportunities.