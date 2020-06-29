All apartments in Los Angeles
20416 Schoenborn Street

Location

20416 Schoenborn Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

Highly upgraded single level family home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,604 square feet of living space and 6,900 square foot lot, A detached garage with ally access perfect for an ADU. The interior features an open concept living room, dining area. A step-down family room with vaulted beam ceilings and a unique fireplace. A brand-new kitchen with ample cabinet space stainless steel appliances and Quarts countertops. Completely remodeled bathrooms. Indoor laundry room with an excess door to the side yard, refinished wood floors, new roof, complete re-plumbing and a new water heater. The private backyard boasts a relaxing spacious patio area along with a grassy area and endless opportunities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20416 Schoenborn Street have any available units?
20416 Schoenborn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20416 Schoenborn Street have?
Some of 20416 Schoenborn Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20416 Schoenborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
20416 Schoenborn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20416 Schoenborn Street pet-friendly?
No, 20416 Schoenborn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20416 Schoenborn Street offer parking?
Yes, 20416 Schoenborn Street offers parking.
Does 20416 Schoenborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20416 Schoenborn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20416 Schoenborn Street have a pool?
No, 20416 Schoenborn Street does not have a pool.
Does 20416 Schoenborn Street have accessible units?
No, 20416 Schoenborn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20416 Schoenborn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20416 Schoenborn Street has units with dishwashers.
