All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2041 N Sycamore Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2041 N Sycamore Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2041 N Sycamore Ave

2041 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2041 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Chic and sophisticated newly constructed modern Hollywood Hills home with spectacular panoramic views. Fully furnished and centrally located just moments to the Sunset Strip, trendy restaurants and bars, Runyon Canyon Park, weekly farmers markets, shopping galore, and easy access to the 101 freeway. Designed for indoor-outdoor living, all interior living areas, kitchen, and bedrooms open up to outdoor areas including a huge roof deck with views from the pacific ocean to downtown Los Angeles, a wrap around covered patio perfect for watching the sunset, and a private deck with hot tub and outdoor eating area perfect for evening entertaining. Chefs kitchen with eat in seating features all new stainless steel appliances including a built-in Miele coffee maker; the ideal way to start any day. Duel Masters, with huge walk in and custom built closets. Den/lounge could be used as a 4th bedroom, and has its own powder room. 2 car private garage with direct access. Laundry inside. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 N Sycamore Ave have any available units?
2041 N Sycamore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 N Sycamore Ave have?
Some of 2041 N Sycamore Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 N Sycamore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2041 N Sycamore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 N Sycamore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2041 N Sycamore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2041 N Sycamore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2041 N Sycamore Ave offers parking.
Does 2041 N Sycamore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2041 N Sycamore Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 N Sycamore Ave have a pool?
No, 2041 N Sycamore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2041 N Sycamore Ave have accessible units?
No, 2041 N Sycamore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 N Sycamore Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2041 N Sycamore Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College