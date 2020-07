Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Captivating modern country home with stunning canyon views all the way to the Hollywood Sign. Located in the coveted Wonderland Elementary District, just walking distance from the school. Spacious Master suite with walk in closets and a bonus loft for kids. A one of a kind jewel on a private street with no cross traffic. This is lush canyon living.