All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 204 South ANITA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
204 South ANITA Avenue
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:37 AM

204 South ANITA Avenue

204 S Anita Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

204 S Anita Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Magnificent remodeled home in prime Brentwood flats. Consist of 5 bedrooms and 6.5 baths. First floor has an open kitchen W/Breakfast area leading to outdoor seating, sparkling pool to enjoy the California indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Downstairs has a beautiful and private bedroom with full bath. The Family room, dining and the Den all lead to a magnificent yard and pool . Upstairs offers an incredibly spacious master suite with sitting area, an extra large walking closet and a balcony that looks over the yard. Extra large Master Bath has been tastefully remodeled. 3 additional en- suite large bedrooms are upstairs. Moments from the shops and restaurants and farmer's market . Outstanding location, this home is the ultimate chance to enjoy beautiful life in Brentwood area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 South ANITA Avenue have any available units?
204 South ANITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 South ANITA Avenue have?
Some of 204 South ANITA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 South ANITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
204 South ANITA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 South ANITA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 204 South ANITA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 204 South ANITA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 204 South ANITA Avenue offers parking.
Does 204 South ANITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 South ANITA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 South ANITA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 204 South ANITA Avenue has a pool.
Does 204 South ANITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 204 South ANITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 204 South ANITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 South ANITA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College