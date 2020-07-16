204 South ANITA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Magnificent remodeled home in prime Brentwood flats. Consist of 5 bedrooms and 6.5 baths. First floor has an open kitchen W/Breakfast area leading to outdoor seating, sparkling pool to enjoy the California indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Downstairs has a beautiful and private bedroom with full bath. The Family room, dining and the Den all lead to a magnificent yard and pool . Upstairs offers an incredibly spacious master suite with sitting area, an extra large walking closet and a balcony that looks over the yard. Extra large Master Bath has been tastefully remodeled. 3 additional en- suite large bedrooms are upstairs. Moments from the shops and restaurants and farmer's market . Outstanding location, this home is the ultimate chance to enjoy beautiful life in Brentwood area.