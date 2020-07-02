All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2036 Valentine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2036 Valentine Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:11 AM

2036 Valentine Street

2036 Valentine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2036 Valentine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
The home will be able to view early April. Due to COVID-19 we are exploring virtual tours. Unfurnished 2 bedroom/1 bath. Will consider pet. Includes hardwood floors, new refrigerator, O'Keefe & Merritt stove, washer dryer hookups (washer/dryer avail for purchase from tenant who is leaving), extra storage space under house, large private backyard garden area, patio deck for entertaining, and bonus sunroom attached to the back of the house. Walking distance to coffee and espresso bars, cafe s, shopping, and the Historical Elysian Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Valentine Street have any available units?
2036 Valentine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2036 Valentine Street have?
Some of 2036 Valentine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 Valentine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Valentine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Valentine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2036 Valentine Street is pet friendly.
Does 2036 Valentine Street offer parking?
Yes, 2036 Valentine Street offers parking.
Does 2036 Valentine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2036 Valentine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Valentine Street have a pool?
No, 2036 Valentine Street does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Valentine Street have accessible units?
No, 2036 Valentine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Valentine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 Valentine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College