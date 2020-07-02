2036 Valentine Street

Amenities
The home will be able to view early April. Due to COVID-19 we are exploring virtual tours. Unfurnished 2 bedroom/1 bath. Will consider pet. Includes hardwood floors, new refrigerator, O'Keefe & Merritt stove, washer dryer hookups (washer/dryer avail for purchase from tenant who is leaving), extra storage space under house, large private backyard garden area, patio deck for entertaining, and bonus sunroom attached to the back of the house. Walking distance to coffee and espresso bars, cafe s, shopping, and the Historical Elysian Park.