Los Angeles, CA
2031 Claudina Ave
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

2031 Claudina Ave

2031 Claudina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2031 Claudina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3bed & 2 bath - MidCity Heights LA - Property Id: 136570

Mid city Heights rental property is available. It is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath. This property also has a clothes washer and dryer area. You will also have one garage assigned for this unit. This location will not last long.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136570p
Property Id 136570

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5009506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 Claudina Ave have any available units?
2031 Claudina Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2031 Claudina Ave have?
Some of 2031 Claudina Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 Claudina Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2031 Claudina Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 Claudina Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2031 Claudina Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2031 Claudina Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2031 Claudina Ave offers parking.
Does 2031 Claudina Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2031 Claudina Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 Claudina Ave have a pool?
No, 2031 Claudina Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2031 Claudina Ave have accessible units?
No, 2031 Claudina Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 Claudina Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2031 Claudina Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
