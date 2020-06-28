All apartments in Los Angeles
20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21

20300 Vanowen Street · No Longer Available
Location

20300 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Winnetka Towhouse! Ready for Move In! - This great Winnetka townhouse has 1,901 square feet of living space. Entering the first level, you will find a large spacious living room with fireplace with high ceilings. There is a formal dining area that opens to the kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet and counter space. There is a 1/2 guest bathroom, ample storage under the stairs and access to a two car garage. Upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with spa like tub and separate shower, along with a walk-in closet. The laundry room is located upstairs t o make doing laundry extra easy. The home is located in a gated community located nearby shopping and other conveniences. Nearby arroyo outdoor path. The HOA community has sparking pool and tot lot, front maintenance included. This corner home has great natural light and one of the larger yards. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5096358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21 have any available units?
20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21 have?
Some of 20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21 currently offering any rent specials?
20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21 pet-friendly?
No, 20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21 offer parking?
Yes, 20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21 offers parking.
Does 20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21 have a pool?
Yes, 20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21 has a pool.
Does 20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21 have accessible units?
No, 20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21 does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

