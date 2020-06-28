20300 Vanowen Street Unit 21

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Winnetka Towhouse! Ready for Move In! - This great Winnetka townhouse has 1,901 square feet of living space. Entering the first level, you will find a large spacious living room with fireplace with high ceilings. There is a formal dining area that opens to the kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet and counter space. There is a 1/2 guest bathroom, ample storage under the stairs and access to a two car garage. Upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with spa like tub and separate shower, along with a walk-in closet. The laundry room is located upstairs t o make doing laundry extra easy. The home is located in a gated community located nearby shopping and other conveniences. Nearby arroyo outdoor path. The HOA community has sparking pool and tot lot, front maintenance included. This corner home has great natural light and one of the larger yards. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE5096358)