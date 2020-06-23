2030 TALMADGE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Stunning architectural masterpiece w/pool & view.Harnesses the elements of true luxury and sophistication.From conceptual design to final execution, the pinnacle of dedication to craftsmanship, refinement, and style,while maintaining a warmth & functionality.SMART home.Over 6000 SF Indoor/outdoor nirvana enhanced by 360" views spanning from the landmark Griffith Observatory & Downtown LA.Additionally 650 SQFT of 2nd floor balconies & 750 SQFT roof deck w/views.High-end Fleetwood doors & windows which lead from grand main floor to a spectacular exterior living space,glass tile infinity swimming pool and Spa &soothing waterfall w/circular seating area around a fire pit, BBQ, & beautiful garden.Master suite features a large balcony with breathtaking sunset views.10 ft Custom designed entryMaster bathroom boasts its impressive double sink, soaking tub and artful shower walls w/amazing views.Tom Dickson exclusive lightings.Walk to famous Hillhurst & Vermont shops, restaurants & Theaters.