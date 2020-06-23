All apartments in Los Angeles
2030 TALMADGE Street
2030 TALMADGE Street

2030 N Talmadge St · No Longer Available
Location

2030 N Talmadge St, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Stunning architectural masterpiece w/pool & view.Harnesses the elements of true luxury and sophistication.From conceptual design to final execution, the pinnacle of dedication to craftsmanship, refinement, and style,while maintaining a warmth & functionality.SMART home.Over 6000 SF Indoor/outdoor nirvana enhanced by 360" views spanning from the landmark Griffith Observatory & Downtown LA.Additionally 650 SQFT of 2nd floor balconies & 750 SQFT roof deck w/views.High-end Fleetwood doors & windows which lead from grand main floor to a spectacular exterior living space,glass tile infinity swimming pool and Spa &soothing waterfall w/circular seating area around a fire pit, BBQ, & beautiful garden.Master suite features a large balcony with breathtaking sunset views.10 ft Custom designed entryMaster bathroom boasts its impressive double sink, soaking tub and artful shower walls w/amazing views.Tom Dickson exclusive lightings.Walk to famous Hillhurst & Vermont shops, restaurants & Theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 TALMADGE Street have any available units?
2030 TALMADGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 TALMADGE Street have?
Some of 2030 TALMADGE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 TALMADGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2030 TALMADGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 TALMADGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 2030 TALMADGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2030 TALMADGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 2030 TALMADGE Street offers parking.
Does 2030 TALMADGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2030 TALMADGE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 TALMADGE Street have a pool?
Yes, 2030 TALMADGE Street has a pool.
Does 2030 TALMADGE Street have accessible units?
No, 2030 TALMADGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 TALMADGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 TALMADGE Street has units with dishwashers.
