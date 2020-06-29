2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath in sought after Beverlywood HOA. Hardwood floors throughout, great floor plan, formal dining room, lots of natural light, lots of closet space, newer washer and dryer. Lush private backyard has fruit trees, natural bluestone patio, large grassy yard great for entertaining and outdoor living. Attached 2 car garage. Tankless water heater, central heat/AC. Walking distance to places of worships and two neighborhood parks. Award-winning public schools and great neighborhood. Close to everything, Beverly Hills, Century City, Cheviot Hills, Westwood, and Culver City. 12 month lease, then month to month. Owner pays for landscape maintenance and HOA dues. Tenant pays for all utilities.