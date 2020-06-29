All apartments in Los Angeles
2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:55 AM

2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue

2030 Castle Heights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2030 Castle Heights Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath in sought after Beverlywood HOA. Hardwood floors throughout, great floor plan, formal dining room, lots of natural light, lots of closet space, newer washer and dryer. Lush private backyard has fruit trees, natural bluestone patio, large grassy yard great for entertaining and outdoor living. Attached 2 car garage. Tankless water heater, central heat/AC. Walking distance to places of worships and two neighborhood parks. Award-winning public schools and great neighborhood. Close to everything, Beverly Hills, Century City, Cheviot Hills, Westwood, and Culver City. 12 month lease, then month to month. Owner pays for landscape maintenance and HOA dues. Tenant pays for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have any available units?
2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have?
Some of 2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue offers parking.
Does 2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have a pool?
No, 2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2030 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
