2028 S Barrington Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious gated multi-level condo in West LA’s trendiest neighborhood; WALKING distance to both a Trader Joe’s and Ralph’s, a kids water park and much more! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus a den, feels like it’s own private residence with a private 2-car garage offering direct access. High ceilings and beautiful natural light throughout. Formal living room with a fireplace opens to a private patio. Large eat in kitchen between the formal dining room and den. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms including the master bedroom with an en-suite and two professionally remastered dream-style walk in wardrobes. This family friendly location offer easy access to both the 405 and the 10 and close proximity to some of the most prestigious private schools.