2028 S Barrington Avenue
2028 S Barrington Avenue

2028 South Barrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2028 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious gated multi-level condo in West LA’s trendiest neighborhood; WALKING distance to both a Trader Joe’s and Ralph’s, a kids water park and much more! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus a den, feels like it’s own private residence with a private 2-car garage offering direct access. High ceilings and beautiful natural light throughout. Formal living room with a fireplace opens to a private patio. Large eat in kitchen between the formal dining room and den. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms including the master bedroom with an en-suite and two professionally remastered dream-style walk in wardrobes. This family friendly location offer easy access to both the 405 and the 10 and close proximity to some of the most prestigious private schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 S Barrington Avenue have any available units?
2028 S Barrington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 S Barrington Avenue have?
Some of 2028 S Barrington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 S Barrington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2028 S Barrington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 S Barrington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2028 S Barrington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2028 S Barrington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2028 S Barrington Avenue offers parking.
Does 2028 S Barrington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 S Barrington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 S Barrington Avenue have a pool?
No, 2028 S Barrington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2028 S Barrington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2028 S Barrington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 S Barrington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2028 S Barrington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
