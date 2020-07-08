20264 Pienza Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful two-story home nestled in the GATED Cortile Community in Porter Ranch and located in the coveted Porter Ranch Community School District! This move in ready home is conveniently located with desirable street front location. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters w/backsplash and under cabinet lighting. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Desirable floorplan with 2 master suites with each with their own private baths and one master bedroom with walk in closet. Upstairs you will also find 2 loft like/niche areas. Some other features include plantation shutters, recessed lights, high ceilings and tank less water heater. 2 car direct access garage with stackable washer & dryer included in lease. Private patio off the kitchen. Community features great amenities with 2 resort-like swimming pools with spa and BBQ areas for entertaining! Please call 818-581-1839 for private showing. Sorry no pets allowed .