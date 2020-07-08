All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM

20264 Pienza Lane

20264 Pienza Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20264 Pienza Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful two-story home nestled in the GATED Cortile Community in Porter Ranch and located in the coveted Porter Ranch Community School District! This move in ready home is conveniently located with desirable street front location. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters w/backsplash and under cabinet lighting. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Desirable floorplan with 2 master suites with each with their own private baths and one master bedroom with walk in closet. Upstairs you will also find 2 loft like/niche areas. Some other features include plantation shutters, recessed lights, high ceilings and tank less water heater. 2 car direct access garage with stackable washer & dryer included in lease. Private patio off the kitchen. Community features great amenities with 2 resort-like swimming pools with spa and BBQ areas for entertaining! Please call 818-581-1839 for private showing. Sorry no pets allowed .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20264 Pienza Lane have any available units?
20264 Pienza Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20264 Pienza Lane have?
Some of 20264 Pienza Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20264 Pienza Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20264 Pienza Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20264 Pienza Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20264 Pienza Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20264 Pienza Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20264 Pienza Lane offers parking.
Does 20264 Pienza Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20264 Pienza Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20264 Pienza Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20264 Pienza Lane has a pool.
Does 20264 Pienza Lane have accessible units?
No, 20264 Pienza Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20264 Pienza Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20264 Pienza Lane has units with dishwashers.

