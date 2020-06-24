All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20261 Runnymede Street

20261 W Runnymede St · No Longer Available
Location

20261 W Runnymede St, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely gorgeous describes this beautifully renovated home which includes a completely new kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. This one story home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a huge family room with over 2,200 sqft of living space. Amenities include new composition shingle roof, new windows, copper plumbing, new central air and heat units, fresh paint inside and out, new light fixtures and beautiful laminate wood floors. There are two fireplaces redone with a updated stack stone finish. There is a two attached car garage on this spacious corner lot. Up to six possible parking spaces incl 2 car garage. Backyard has a nicely redone built in charcoal BBQ and plenty of off street parking in the back! Stove and microwave are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20261 Runnymede Street have any available units?
20261 Runnymede Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20261 Runnymede Street have?
Some of 20261 Runnymede Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20261 Runnymede Street currently offering any rent specials?
20261 Runnymede Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20261 Runnymede Street pet-friendly?
No, 20261 Runnymede Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20261 Runnymede Street offer parking?
Yes, 20261 Runnymede Street offers parking.
Does 20261 Runnymede Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20261 Runnymede Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20261 Runnymede Street have a pool?
No, 20261 Runnymede Street does not have a pool.
Does 20261 Runnymede Street have accessible units?
No, 20261 Runnymede Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20261 Runnymede Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20261 Runnymede Street does not have units with dishwashers.
