20261 Runnymede Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Absolutely gorgeous describes this beautifully renovated home which includes a completely new kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. This one story home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a huge family room with over 2,200 sqft of living space. Amenities include new composition shingle roof, new windows, copper plumbing, new central air and heat units, fresh paint inside and out, new light fixtures and beautiful laminate wood floors. There are two fireplaces redone with a updated stack stone finish. There is a two attached car garage on this spacious corner lot. Up to six possible parking spaces incl 2 car garage. Backyard has a nicely redone built in charcoal BBQ and plenty of off street parking in the back! Stove and microwave are included.