20260 DELITA Drive

Amenities

parking walk in closets pool fire pit hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub

Chic, modern and artfully rebuilt contemporary home with panoramic views and the finest quality, state-of-the-art features throughout. Located in the foothills of Woodland Hills, this is one of the sharpest homes in the valley. From the huge pivoting front door to the indoor/outdoor living with walls of sliding glass overlooking the views, this home is spectacular. Features include an enormous great room open to a magnificent gourmet kitchen, five bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings throughout, two fireplaces, integrated sound system, Nest comfort and a resort backyard with pool, spa, fire pit, outdoor shower and stunning views. This is a rare and special property.