20260 DELITA Drive

Amenities
Chic, modern and artfully rebuilt contemporary home with panoramic views and the finest quality, state-of-the-art features throughout. Located in the foothills of Woodland Hills, this is one of the sharpest homes in the valley. From the huge pivoting front door to the indoor/outdoor living with walls of sliding glass overlooking the views, this home is spectacular. Features include an enormous great room open to a magnificent gourmet kitchen, five bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings throughout, two fireplaces, integrated sound system, Nest comfort and a resort backyard with pool, spa, fire pit, outdoor shower and stunning views. This is a rare and special property.