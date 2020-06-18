All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

20260 DELITA Drive

20260 Delita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20260 Delita Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Chic, modern and artfully rebuilt contemporary home with panoramic views and the finest quality, state-of-the-art features throughout. Located in the foothills of Woodland Hills, this is one of the sharpest homes in the valley. From the huge pivoting front door to the indoor/outdoor living with walls of sliding glass overlooking the views, this home is spectacular. Features include an enormous great room open to a magnificent gourmet kitchen, five bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings throughout, two fireplaces, integrated sound system, Nest comfort and a resort backyard with pool, spa, fire pit, outdoor shower and stunning views. This is a rare and special property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20260 DELITA Drive have any available units?
20260 DELITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20260 DELITA Drive have?
Some of 20260 DELITA Drive's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20260 DELITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20260 DELITA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20260 DELITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20260 DELITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20260 DELITA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20260 DELITA Drive offers parking.
Does 20260 DELITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20260 DELITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20260 DELITA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20260 DELITA Drive has a pool.
Does 20260 DELITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 20260 DELITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20260 DELITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20260 DELITA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
