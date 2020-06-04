All apartments in Los Angeles
20258 Livorno Way
20258 Livorno Way

20258 Livorno Way · No Longer Available
Location

20258 Livorno Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Cortile! Gated home provides beautiful pool/spa. Detached Townhome in the Prestigious Cortile Community. Freshly painted with new vinyl flooring and carpet. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, dark wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances & refrigerator. Washer and Dryer are upstairs. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Cozy family room. Plantation shutters. Attached garage. 2 side patios. The highly sought after Porter Ranch Community School (K-8) is nearby.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/20258-livorno-way-northridge-ca-91326-usa/e790e849-8eaf-4246-940a-e23cdec6b724

(RLNE4853373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20258 Livorno Way have any available units?
20258 Livorno Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20258 Livorno Way have?
Some of 20258 Livorno Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20258 Livorno Way currently offering any rent specials?
20258 Livorno Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20258 Livorno Way pet-friendly?
No, 20258 Livorno Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20258 Livorno Way offer parking?
Yes, 20258 Livorno Way offers parking.
Does 20258 Livorno Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20258 Livorno Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20258 Livorno Way have a pool?
Yes, 20258 Livorno Way has a pool.
Does 20258 Livorno Way have accessible units?
No, 20258 Livorno Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20258 Livorno Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20258 Livorno Way has units with dishwashers.
