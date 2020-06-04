Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to Cortile! Gated home provides beautiful pool/spa. Detached Townhome in the Prestigious Cortile Community. Freshly painted with new vinyl flooring and carpet. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, dark wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances & refrigerator. Washer and Dryer are upstairs. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Cozy family room. Plantation shutters. Attached garage. 2 side patios. The highly sought after Porter Ranch Community School (K-8) is nearby.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/20258-livorno-way-northridge-ca-91326-usa/e790e849-8eaf-4246-940a-e23cdec6b724



(RLNE4853373)