20246 Cohasset Street

20246 Cohasset Street
Location

20246 Cohasset Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Single story condo located in a serene, tree-lined, cul-de-sac street in the community of Forest Glen Villas. The unit located on 2nd floor & all the way in the back of the building for more privacy & less noise.
Large living/dining room combo with multiple windows for lots of natural light.
Kitchen with gas stove/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher & window for more natural light.
Hallway area between living room & bedrooms features more built in storage cabinets.
2 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space.
Laminate floors in kitchen, living room, hallway and bedrooms.
1 full bathroom with tiled floors & a window.
Central air & heat.
1 parking space (#171) close to the unit & entrance to the building from the community parking lot which is at street level with no stairs. Rent includes water.
Complex features an open courtyard design, gated entry with video cameras, secure covered parking with automatic garage opener, gym room, community laundry room, 2 swimming pools, 1 kids pool, a heated spa, large clubhouse for private parties, playground with play structure, basketball court & community barbecue grills.
Conveniently located near Pierce College, Metrolink, grocery stores, schools, shops & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20246 Cohasset Street have any available units?
20246 Cohasset Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20246 Cohasset Street have?
Some of 20246 Cohasset Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20246 Cohasset Street currently offering any rent specials?
20246 Cohasset Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20246 Cohasset Street pet-friendly?
No, 20246 Cohasset Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20246 Cohasset Street offer parking?
Yes, 20246 Cohasset Street offers parking.
Does 20246 Cohasset Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20246 Cohasset Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20246 Cohasset Street have a pool?
Yes, 20246 Cohasset Street has a pool.
Does 20246 Cohasset Street have accessible units?
No, 20246 Cohasset Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20246 Cohasset Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20246 Cohasset Street has units with dishwashers.
