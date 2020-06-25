20246 Cohasset Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Single story condo located in a serene, tree-lined, cul-de-sac street in the community of Forest Glen Villas. The unit located on 2nd floor & all the way in the back of the building for more privacy & less noise.

Large living/dining room combo with multiple windows for lots of natural light.

Kitchen with gas stove/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher & window for more natural light.

Hallway area between living room & bedrooms features more built in storage cabinets.

2 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space.

Laminate floors in kitchen, living room, hallway and bedrooms.

1 full bathroom with tiled floors & a window.

Central air & heat.

1 parking space (#171) close to the unit & entrance to the building from the community parking lot which is at street level with no stairs. Rent includes water.

Complex features an open courtyard design, gated entry with video cameras, secure covered parking with automatic garage opener, gym room, community laundry room, 2 swimming pools, 1 kids pool, a heated spa, large clubhouse for private parties, playground with play structure, basketball court & community barbecue grills.

Conveniently located near Pierce College, Metrolink, grocery stores, schools, shops & restaurants.