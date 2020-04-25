Amenities

dishwasher parking pool air conditioning clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub sauna

20234 Cantara St # 326 Available 03/01/19 3rd floor Winnetka Studio condo on Cantara - Fantastic 3rd floor studio unit in security building with gated entry. Rent includes stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator for your use. Wall air conditioner unit. Complex has pool, spa, sauna and recreation room. Laundry on same floor. Covered parking for 1 car. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, parks, & transportation.



Located South of Roscoe and West of Winnetka off Oso. 530 D2 This property is still occupied so PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS. You are welcome to go by any time to check out the complex and grab a flyer from the box on the sign at the corner of Oso and Cantara. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-RENT (7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside.



Minimum one year lease. Good credit only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with all applications.



(RLNE4661192)