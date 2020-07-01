All apartments in Los Angeles
2023 E 114th St

2023 East 114th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2023 East 114th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90059
Watts

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Written about in songs, the Watts community is centrally located in the Los Angeles area. The home has been recently revamped in a coastal theme to remind you of the beach lifestyle that Angelenos get to enjoy year round. The home features new paint, new counter tops, re-polished cabinets, new bathroom vanities, new carpet, new range hood, updated pluming, and boasts with two mature fruit producing avocado trees! The unique layout of this home makes it possible to have guests stay in their own separate space or can be used as a mother-in-law suite. Blocks away from the 105 fwy interchange, a 15 minute drive in any direction will take you to D.T.L.A, Long Beach, Downey, Carson, Culver City, and Dockwieler State Beach! Get all your needs met within blocks of the home by visiting the Kenneth Hahn Shopping Plaza and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital. Spend time studying at the newly established public library and newly refurbished blue and green Line Metro Station in nearby Willowbrook which is also within blocks of the home. With a quickly gentrifying area, great neighbors, a dedicated owner and manager, the lucky renter's will benefit from future updates to the home and the area that will make it a pleasure to come home to everyday. Be a part of the revitalization and make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 E 114th St have any available units?
2023 E 114th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2023 E 114th St currently offering any rent specials?
2023 E 114th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 E 114th St pet-friendly?
No, 2023 E 114th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2023 E 114th St offer parking?
No, 2023 E 114th St does not offer parking.
Does 2023 E 114th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2023 E 114th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 E 114th St have a pool?
No, 2023 E 114th St does not have a pool.
Does 2023 E 114th St have accessible units?
No, 2023 E 114th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 E 114th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2023 E 114th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2023 E 114th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2023 E 114th St does not have units with air conditioning.

