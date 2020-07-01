2023 E 114th St

Amenities

Written about in songs, the Watts community is centrally located in the Los Angeles area. The home has been recently revamped in a coastal theme to remind you of the beach lifestyle that Angelenos get to enjoy year round. The home features new paint, new counter tops, re-polished cabinets, new bathroom vanities, new carpet, new range hood, updated pluming, and boasts with two mature fruit producing avocado trees! The unique layout of this home makes it possible to have guests stay in their own separate space or can be used as a mother-in-law suite. Blocks away from the 105 fwy interchange, a 15 minute drive in any direction will take you to D.T.L.A, Long Beach, Downey, Carson, Culver City, and Dockwieler State Beach! Get all your needs met within blocks of the home by visiting the Kenneth Hahn Shopping Plaza and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital. Spend time studying at the newly established public library and newly refurbished blue and green Line Metro Station in nearby Willowbrook which is also within blocks of the home. With a quickly gentrifying area, great neighbors, a dedicated owner and manager, the lucky renter's will benefit from future updates to the home and the area that will make it a pleasure to come home to everyday. Be a part of the revitalization and make this home yours today!