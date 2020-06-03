All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20227 Elkwood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20227 Elkwood St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20227 Elkwood St

20227 Elkwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20227 Elkwood Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This specious home 3,229 sqft 4 beds 3 baths and large loft. The upstairs loft is huge and can be used as 5th bedroom, office, bonus room, or retreat. The hardwood entryway leads to the elegant step down living room.

The formal dinning room has a swinging door leading into the kitchen. A beautiful sunny kitchen features granite countertop tops, marble floors, plenty of cabinets and breakfast nook. The kitchen leads into a bright family room with fireplace and its own wet bar, perfect for entertaining.

The extremely large master bedroom hosts a balcony, brand new laminate wood floors and private bath with a walk in closet. There are 3 additional nice size bedroom, 2 of them have window benches.

The 2car attached garage has direct access to the house. Large laundry area. Private back yard. Covered patio.

1.Single family
2.Floor size: 3,229sqft
3.4 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
4.Rent:
5.Deposit:
6.Floor: Tiles/wood laminate
7.Cooling: central; heating: Gas
8.Parking: 2car attached garage
9.Fensed yard
10.Covered patio
11.Mature fruit trees

Available now.
Contact info: Email me or text me for showing.

Being situated very close to Westfield Topanga (Cost Co), The Village, Fallbrook Mall, Northridge Fashion Center, CSUN and Pierce College. Close to Major medical centers: Kaiser hospital, Northridge Hospital, and West Hills hospital. Also offers easy access to multiple freeways including the 101, 405 and 118. Conveniently located near the Orange Line Station which places you in easy reach of Warner Center, North Hollywood, Downtown LA and beyond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20227 Elkwood St have any available units?
20227 Elkwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20227 Elkwood St have?
Some of 20227 Elkwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20227 Elkwood St currently offering any rent specials?
20227 Elkwood St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20227 Elkwood St pet-friendly?
No, 20227 Elkwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20227 Elkwood St offer parking?
Yes, 20227 Elkwood St does offer parking.
Does 20227 Elkwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20227 Elkwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20227 Elkwood St have a pool?
No, 20227 Elkwood St does not have a pool.
Does 20227 Elkwood St have accessible units?
No, 20227 Elkwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 20227 Elkwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20227 Elkwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College