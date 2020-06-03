20227 Elkwood St

Amenities

This specious home 3,229 sqft 4 beds 3 baths and large loft. The upstairs loft is huge and can be used as 5th bedroom, office, bonus room, or retreat. The hardwood entryway leads to the elegant step down living room.



The formal dinning room has a swinging door leading into the kitchen. A beautiful sunny kitchen features granite countertop tops, marble floors, plenty of cabinets and breakfast nook. The kitchen leads into a bright family room with fireplace and its own wet bar, perfect for entertaining.



The extremely large master bedroom hosts a balcony, brand new laminate wood floors and private bath with a walk in closet. There are 3 additional nice size bedroom, 2 of them have window benches.



The 2car attached garage has direct access to the house. Large laundry area. Private back yard. Covered patio.



1.Single family

2.Floor size: 3,229sqft

3.4 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

4.Rent:

5.Deposit:

6.Floor: Tiles/wood laminate

7.Cooling: central; heating: Gas

8.Parking: 2car attached garage

9.Fensed yard

10.Covered patio

11.Mature fruit trees



Available now.

Being situated very close to Westfield Topanga (Cost Co), The Village, Fallbrook Mall, Northridge Fashion Center, CSUN and Pierce College. Close to Major medical centers: Kaiser hospital, Northridge Hospital, and West Hills hospital. Also offers easy access to multiple freeways including the 101, 405 and 118. Conveniently located near the Orange Line Station which places you in easy reach of Warner Center, North Hollywood, Downtown LA and beyond.