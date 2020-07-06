2022 SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Fantastic views in the Hollywood Hills. 3 bedroom, 2 1/4 bath, two - story townhouse with wrap-around balcony spacious enough for BBQ and Al fresco dining. Come home to spectacular views from this spacious, comfortable home. Master suite with en-suite bath & ample closet space. (3 separate closet spaces for master bedroom). Master bedroom has a wonderful balcony with a full view of the city. Jack and Jill full bath between the two additional bedrooms, powder room on lower level. Direct access to the carport from lower level. Hookups for washer / dryer in unit. Great place to call home, easy to show.