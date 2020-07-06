All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

2022 SYCAMORE Avenue

2022 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2022 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Fantastic views in the Hollywood Hills. 3 bedroom, 2 1/4 bath, two - story townhouse with wrap-around balcony spacious enough for BBQ and Al fresco dining. Come home to spectacular views from this spacious, comfortable home. Master suite with en-suite bath & ample closet space. (3 separate closet spaces for master bedroom). Master bedroom has a wonderful balcony with a full view of the city. Jack and Jill full bath between the two additional bedrooms, powder room on lower level. Direct access to the carport from lower level. Hookups for washer / dryer in unit. Great place to call home, easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
2022 SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 2022 SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2022 SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2022 SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2022 SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2022 SYCAMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2022 SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2022 SYCAMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2022 SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2022 SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2022 SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 SYCAMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

