Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

2022 S. Barrington Ave. Apt. D

2022 South Barrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2022 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Private Updated 3-Bedroom 3-Bathroom Tri-Level Townhome W/ Private Yard in Prime West LA Available!! - This fabulous three bedroom is located in on a vibrant street in West Los Angeles. As you walk into the townhome, youll be greeted with vaulted ceilings and recessed lights. Just off the entrance youll step up to the cozy living room which includes a romantic fireplace. There is also a door that leads out to a private yard, great for relaxing or entertaining. A few more steps up is the formal dining room. The kitchen features stone counters, tons of cabinet space, dual door fridge, stovetop, dishwasher and microwave. There is also a 3/4 bath on the main floor off the den area. All three bedrooms are upstairs! The master suite includes an en-suite bathroom with dual sinks, a spa tube and stand-a-lone shower. There are also TWO walk-in closets to boot! The fantastic townhome also features central A/C and heat and a side by side washer and dryer. Conveniently located to shopping (Ralph's, Trader Joe's, etc.), restaurants and entertainment. It also has easy access to the 10 and 405 freeway.

Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one months rent on approved credit. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

