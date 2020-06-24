20208 Pienza Lane

Amenities

dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony pool garage

Available 04/01/19 Stunning Townhome Gated Community Feels like home! - Property Id: 106457



Welcome to Cortile Gated Community in Porter Ranch. This lovely detached townhome features a spacious floorpan, granite kitchen with plantation shutters, Two and half bathrooms, spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a private outdoor patio and attached 2 car garage.Cortile gated community offers two gates, beautifully manicured grounds, and two community pools. Minutes from the open air Vineyards at Porter Ranch, award winning community schools, Sierra Canyon and the fwy. Schedule your viewing today.

No Pets Allowed



