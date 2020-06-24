All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

20208 Pienza Lane

20208 Pienza Ln
Location

20208 Pienza Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Available 04/01/19 Stunning Townhome Gated Community Feels like home! - Property Id: 106457

Welcome to Cortile Gated Community in Porter Ranch. This lovely detached townhome features a spacious floorpan, granite kitchen with plantation shutters, Two and half bathrooms, spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a private outdoor patio and attached 2 car garage.Cortile gated community offers two gates, beautifully manicured grounds, and two community pools. Minutes from the open air Vineyards at Porter Ranch, award winning community schools, Sierra Canyon and the fwy. Schedule your viewing today.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106457
Property Id 106457

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4771908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20208 Pienza Lane have any available units?
20208 Pienza Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20208 Pienza Lane have?
Some of 20208 Pienza Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20208 Pienza Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20208 Pienza Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20208 Pienza Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20208 Pienza Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20208 Pienza Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20208 Pienza Lane offers parking.
Does 20208 Pienza Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20208 Pienza Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20208 Pienza Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20208 Pienza Lane has a pool.
Does 20208 Pienza Lane have accessible units?
No, 20208 Pienza Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20208 Pienza Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20208 Pienza Lane has units with dishwashers.
