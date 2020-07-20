All apartments in Los Angeles
2014 BUCKINGHAM Road
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:16 PM

2014 BUCKINGHAM Road

2014 Buckingham Road · No Longer Available
Location

2014 Buckingham Road, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

Come and fall in love with this beautiful traditional two-story 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home featuring incredible character and charm in the most desirable Wellington Square. Large, sun-drenched living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplace. Kitchen features built-ins, dishwasher, garbage disposal, hood fan and oven. Great family room that is ideal for relaxing. Tastefully updated bathrooms. Also, it has a private study or home office with bath. One car, detached garage with door opener with a very long driveway for parking additional cars. There is a large patio and great yard for entertaining. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 BUCKINGHAM Road have any available units?
2014 BUCKINGHAM Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 BUCKINGHAM Road have?
Some of 2014 BUCKINGHAM Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 BUCKINGHAM Road currently offering any rent specials?
2014 BUCKINGHAM Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 BUCKINGHAM Road pet-friendly?
No, 2014 BUCKINGHAM Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2014 BUCKINGHAM Road offer parking?
Yes, 2014 BUCKINGHAM Road offers parking.
Does 2014 BUCKINGHAM Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 BUCKINGHAM Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 BUCKINGHAM Road have a pool?
No, 2014 BUCKINGHAM Road does not have a pool.
Does 2014 BUCKINGHAM Road have accessible units?
No, 2014 BUCKINGHAM Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 BUCKINGHAM Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 BUCKINGHAM Road has units with dishwashers.
