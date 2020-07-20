2014 BUCKINGHAM Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come and fall in love with this beautiful traditional two-story 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home featuring incredible character and charm in the most desirable Wellington Square. Large, sun-drenched living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplace. Kitchen features built-ins, dishwasher, garbage disposal, hood fan and oven. Great family room that is ideal for relaxing. Tastefully updated bathrooms. Also, it has a private study or home office with bath. One car, detached garage with door opener with a very long driveway for parking additional cars. There is a large patio and great yard for entertaining. Must see!