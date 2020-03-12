20126 Runnymede Street

Amenities

Gated lush garden setting with an abundance of shade trees welcomes you into the serene grounds of the Franciscan Park I Community. This lovely end unit has views of the sparkling pool and the courtyard. You will appreciate the wide open floor plan as you enter the Living Room combined with the Great Room featuring French doors and the Gourmet kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, and a warm color palette. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master suite with private bath, balcony, and double deep mirrored slider closet with extra storage. The two bedrooms share the hall bath with shower and tub. The dining area opens up to a large private fenced brick patio with wooden pergola, which is perfect for entertaining and barbecues. Direct access to a 2 car garage with plenty of extra storage, shelving and laundry hook-ups. Residential area close to nearby schools and shopping. Adjacency to Runnymede Rec Center offers a multitude of recreational activities w/tennis courts, playground, and grassy areas.