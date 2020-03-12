All apartments in Los Angeles
20126 Runnymede Street
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

20126 Runnymede Street

20126 W Runnymede St · No Longer Available
Location

20126 W Runnymede St, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Gated lush garden setting with an abundance of shade trees welcomes you into the serene grounds of the Franciscan Park I Community. This lovely end unit has views of the sparkling pool and the courtyard. You will appreciate the wide open floor plan as you enter the Living Room combined with the Great Room featuring French doors and the Gourmet kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, and a warm color palette. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master suite with private bath, balcony, and double deep mirrored slider closet with extra storage. The two bedrooms share the hall bath with shower and tub. The dining area opens up to a large private fenced brick patio with wooden pergola, which is perfect for entertaining and barbecues. Direct access to a 2 car garage with plenty of extra storage, shelving and laundry hook-ups. Residential area close to nearby schools and shopping. Adjacency to Runnymede Rec Center offers a multitude of recreational activities w/tennis courts, playground, and grassy areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20126 Runnymede Street have any available units?
20126 Runnymede Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20126 Runnymede Street have?
Some of 20126 Runnymede Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20126 Runnymede Street currently offering any rent specials?
20126 Runnymede Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20126 Runnymede Street pet-friendly?
No, 20126 Runnymede Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20126 Runnymede Street offer parking?
Yes, 20126 Runnymede Street offers parking.
Does 20126 Runnymede Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20126 Runnymede Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20126 Runnymede Street have a pool?
Yes, 20126 Runnymede Street has a pool.
Does 20126 Runnymede Street have accessible units?
No, 20126 Runnymede Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20126 Runnymede Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20126 Runnymede Street does not have units with dishwashers.
