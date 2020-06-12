All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

2010 PREUSS Road

2010 Preuss Road · No Longer Available
Location

2010 Preuss Road, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
new construction
3 bedroom and 3 bathroom single family home NEW CONSTRUCTION! Enjoy this stunning two story architectural home complete with gourmet open kitchen, Caesarstone counters, custom cabinets, center island and stainless steel Bosch appliances. Reclaimed hardwood floors and save on monthly bills with Eco/green features including: Solar panels, bio-filtration water planter, tankless water heaters, Toto dual-flush toilet, dual zone central air & heat, fiber-cement siding and more. Master bedroom has walk in closet and patio, along with a large en-suite bathroom including double vanity sinks, floor-to-ceiling porcelain tile and a skylight. Private enclosed courtyard and gated 2-car tandem parking. Great location to easily access the freeway within moments- just 7 minutes to Beverly hills or Century City and 15 minutes to Santa Monica!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 PREUSS Road have any available units?
2010 PREUSS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 PREUSS Road have?
Some of 2010 PREUSS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 PREUSS Road currently offering any rent specials?
2010 PREUSS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 PREUSS Road pet-friendly?
No, 2010 PREUSS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2010 PREUSS Road offer parking?
Yes, 2010 PREUSS Road offers parking.
Does 2010 PREUSS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 PREUSS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 PREUSS Road have a pool?
No, 2010 PREUSS Road does not have a pool.
Does 2010 PREUSS Road have accessible units?
No, 2010 PREUSS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 PREUSS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 PREUSS Road has units with dishwashers.
