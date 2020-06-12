2010 PREUSS Road

Amenities

3 bedroom and 3 bathroom single family home NEW CONSTRUCTION! Enjoy this stunning two story architectural home complete with gourmet open kitchen, Caesarstone counters, custom cabinets, center island and stainless steel Bosch appliances. Reclaimed hardwood floors and save on monthly bills with Eco/green features including: Solar panels, bio-filtration water planter, tankless water heaters, Toto dual-flush toilet, dual zone central air & heat, fiber-cement siding and more. Master bedroom has walk in closet and patio, along with a large en-suite bathroom including double vanity sinks, floor-to-ceiling porcelain tile and a skylight. Private enclosed courtyard and gated 2-car tandem parking. Great location to easily access the freeway within moments- just 7 minutes to Beverly hills or Century City and 15 minutes to Santa Monica!