201 OCEAN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool hot tub sauna valet service

Spectacular, One-of-a-Kind, 3 BR plus Den with stunning Ocean, Mountain & Sunset Views at the Incomparable Ocean Towers, Ocean Avenue's premier Full Service, Amenity Building! This Gorgeous Corner floorplan features breathtaking Ocean Views from the Living Room, Den, Dining room and Kitchen. Magnificently renovated w/beautiful Wood Floors throughout, a phenomenal kitchen with stunning custom cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows that capture the sensational Views from every room! The 2nd en-suite Bedroom even has lovely Sunrise Views. Venetian Plaster Walls, Recessed Lighting throughout and a lovely, large Balcony combine to make this a truly exceptional home. a Digital Music, Contro 4 Entertainment System & Central Control, as well as built-in Flat Panel T.V.'s, Speakers and Surround Sound Systems in most every room. 24-hour Valet, state-of-the-art Workout Facility, Pool, Spa & Banquet Room. See Private Remarks: Also for Sale: Financing now available.