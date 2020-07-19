All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 201 OCEAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
201 OCEAN Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

201 OCEAN Avenue

201 E Ocean Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

201 E Ocean Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
valet service
Spectacular, One-of-a-Kind, 3 BR plus Den with stunning Ocean, Mountain & Sunset Views at the Incomparable Ocean Towers, Ocean Avenue's premier Full Service, Amenity Building! This Gorgeous Corner floorplan features breathtaking Ocean Views from the Living Room, Den, Dining room and Kitchen. Magnificently renovated w/beautiful Wood Floors throughout, a phenomenal kitchen with stunning custom cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows that capture the sensational Views from every room! The 2nd en-suite Bedroom even has lovely Sunrise Views. Venetian Plaster Walls, Recessed Lighting throughout and a lovely, large Balcony combine to make this a truly exceptional home. a Digital Music, Contro 4 Entertainment System & Central Control, as well as built-in Flat Panel T.V.'s, Speakers and Surround Sound Systems in most every room. 24-hour Valet, state-of-the-art Workout Facility, Pool, Spa & Banquet Room. See Private Remarks: Also for Sale: Financing now available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 OCEAN Avenue have any available units?
201 OCEAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 OCEAN Avenue have?
Some of 201 OCEAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 OCEAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
201 OCEAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 OCEAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 201 OCEAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 201 OCEAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 201 OCEAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 201 OCEAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 OCEAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 OCEAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 201 OCEAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 201 OCEAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 201 OCEAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 201 OCEAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 OCEAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College