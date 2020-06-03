2008 Griffin Avenue

Amenities

parking recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Beautiful Updated First Floor apartment Number 4. One bedroom, one bathroom, living room, kitchen area with one parking space in the rear building. Rent includes water and trash. Excellent location in a desirable Lincoln Heights area. Close to schools as Griffin Elementary School, Sacred Heart Elementary School, Sacred Heart High School. Near to LA-USC Medical Center and Medical Plaza, Dodger Stadium, Famous Broadway Avenue, Chinatown, and coffee shops, 7-Eleven, Mc-Donald's, Market and more. Public transportation, bus stop right in the corner, and minutes away to Downtown Los Angeles area.

Owner is looking to lease 1 year or more. Potential tenants must have good credit and good income. No pets and no smoking inside and the building area.