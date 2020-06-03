All apartments in Los Angeles
2008 Griffin Avenue
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

2008 Griffin Avenue

2008 Griffin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Griffin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

Beautiful Updated First Floor apartment Number 4. One bedroom, one bathroom, living room, kitchen area with one parking space in the rear building. Rent includes water and trash. Excellent location in a desirable Lincoln Heights area. Close to schools as Griffin Elementary School, Sacred Heart Elementary School, Sacred Heart High School. Near to LA-USC Medical Center and Medical Plaza, Dodger Stadium, Famous Broadway Avenue, Chinatown, and coffee shops, 7-Eleven, Mc-Donald's, Market and more. Public transportation, bus stop right in the corner, and minutes away to Downtown Los Angeles area.
Owner is looking to lease 1 year or more. Potential tenants must have good credit and good income. No pets and no smoking inside and the building area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Griffin Avenue have any available units?
2008 Griffin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2008 Griffin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Griffin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Griffin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2008 Griffin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2008 Griffin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Griffin Avenue offers parking.
Does 2008 Griffin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Griffin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Griffin Avenue have a pool?
No, 2008 Griffin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Griffin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2008 Griffin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Griffin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Griffin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 Griffin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 Griffin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
