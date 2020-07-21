All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

2006 MALCOLM Avenue

2006 Malcolm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Malcolm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Westwood, pedestrian Friendly and gorgeous single family home with detached freestanding studio (office/playroom) in the perfect Westwood Charter School neighborhood. Immaculate, completely updated and upgraded kitchen, baths, hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of windows & natural light and a nice flow to yards. Most bedrooms have walk in closets and the master is a generous retreat with duel walk in closets, private balcony and remolded bath with beautiful soaking tub. Central a/c heat, alarm, Tesla charger, all appliances. Only minutes to UCLA campus, Century City, Brentwood and Beverly Hills. Located on a pretty residential street a few blocks East of Westwood Blvd, South of Santa Monica and North of Olympic. Pedestrian friendly to Metro, shops and just minutes to UCLA and Westwood village. One block to Westwood Charter School (Agents and owners cannot guarantee school enrollment or future districting, tenant to verify). Please email ME@compass.com for guidelines or TEXT (310)980-5373 with email address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 MALCOLM Avenue have any available units?
2006 MALCOLM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 MALCOLM Avenue have?
Some of 2006 MALCOLM Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 MALCOLM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2006 MALCOLM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 MALCOLM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2006 MALCOLM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2006 MALCOLM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2006 MALCOLM Avenue offers parking.
Does 2006 MALCOLM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2006 MALCOLM Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 MALCOLM Avenue have a pool?
No, 2006 MALCOLM Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2006 MALCOLM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2006 MALCOLM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 MALCOLM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 MALCOLM Avenue has units with dishwashers.
