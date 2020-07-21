2006 MALCOLM Avenue

Amenities

Westwood, pedestrian Friendly and gorgeous single family home with detached freestanding studio (office/playroom) in the perfect Westwood Charter School neighborhood. Immaculate, completely updated and upgraded kitchen, baths, hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of windows & natural light and a nice flow to yards. Most bedrooms have walk in closets and the master is a generous retreat with duel walk in closets, private balcony and remolded bath with beautiful soaking tub. Central a/c heat, alarm, Tesla charger, all appliances. Only minutes to UCLA campus, Century City, Brentwood and Beverly Hills. Located on a pretty residential street a few blocks East of Westwood Blvd, South of Santa Monica and North of Olympic. Pedestrian friendly to Metro, shops and just minutes to UCLA and Westwood village. One block to Westwood Charter School (Agents and owners cannot guarantee school enrollment or future districting, tenant to verify). Please email ME@compass.com for guidelines or TEXT (310)980-5373 with email address.