All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive

2005 N Beachwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2005 N Beachwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Vacation Home accommodates 1 to 15 people overnight. Completely furnished in modern Hollywood style in sought after.walk able area of N. Beachwood Dr walk to restaurants, coffee shops, clubs, Gelson's Grocery, etc.-3b/2b Hardwood floors through out, with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.Laundry room. Can park about 5 cars in the driveway. Property has also been completely updated, featuring: central heat & A/C, hardwood floors, 3 person Jacuzzi tub. Home features 3 large full size bedrooms, 2 of which have adjacent bonus rooms for office space that can be used for additional sleeping areas A must see:) Can accommodation up to 14 people! Short or long term lease available. Also close to Griffith Park & Observatory, Hollywood Bowl, Greek Theater, Universal Studios and City Walk Hollywood & Vine. Near a bus stop so you can easily go to the Hotel W, and take the Metro to Santa Monica Beach, Pasadena, Downtown LA and much more! Great set up for corporate housing, roommates, etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive have any available units?
2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive have?
Some of 2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College