Completely Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home centrally located minutes from Downtown Los Angeles, Cal State LA, ELAC, Dodger Stadium, the 10, 5 and 710 Freeways. The home was tastefully renovated, from top to bottom, with recessed lighting, beautiful new flooring, updated shaker style cabinets, quartz counters, new doors and new windows. Everything is new!