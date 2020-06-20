200 South Lafayette Park Place

Amenities

Fully Furnished 3br/3ba 2,000sq ft. Luxury Gated Home in Koreatown with 2 car garage



This 3br/3ba 3 level condo home is in the middle of KoreaTown, Downtown LA, & Echo Park, You’ll love the Luxurious Décor, the kitchen, open concept living space, the coziness, and of course Location. Great for couples, close friends, business travelers, or families (with kids).



Owner spent over $80k in renovations. The home is broken up into 3 floors, with a bedroom and bathroom located on each floor. Measuring at 2,000 sqft there is more than enough space for 3 roommates to have their own privacy. Or a large family that requires ample space.



The home is in a gated community with private entry and comes with a 2 car parking garage. Washer and Dryer is also included. The home will also come FULLY FURNISHED, all you have to bring is your clothes : )



Unit is available June 23rd.



Full Amenity list is provided below.



balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, fully renovated updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, gated community, 2 car garage parking, sun room (on 3rd floor), and FULLY FURNISHED. Owner will pay for Water. Unit Is not pet friendly.



$3,700/month rent. $3,700 security deposit required.



Please submit the form on this page or contact 919-791-9718 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Applicants are required to complete a rental application on Avail and authorize a $55 credit and background check.