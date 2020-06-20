All apartments in Los Angeles
200 South Lafayette Park Place
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:04 AM

200 South Lafayette Park Place

200 S La Fayette Park Pl · (919) 791-9718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 S La Fayette Park Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rampart Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. Jun 24

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fully Furnished 3br/3ba 2,000sq ft. Luxury Gated Home in Koreatown with 2 car garage

This 3br/3ba 3 level condo home is in the middle of KoreaTown, Downtown LA, & Echo Park, You’ll love the Luxurious Décor, the kitchen, open concept living space, the coziness, and of course Location. Great for couples, close friends, business travelers, or families (with kids).

Owner spent over $80k in renovations. The home is broken up into 3 floors, with a bedroom and bathroom located on each floor. Measuring at 2,000 sqft there is more than enough space for 3 roommates to have their own privacy. Or a large family that requires ample space.

The home is in a gated community with private entry and comes with a 2 car parking garage. Washer and Dryer is also included. The home will also come FULLY FURNISHED, all you have to bring is your clothes : )

Unit is available June 23rd.

Full Amenity list is provided below.

balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, fully renovated updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, gated community, 2 car garage parking, sun room (on 3rd floor), and FULLY FURNISHED. Owner will pay for Water. Unit Is not pet friendly.

$3,700/month rent. $3,700 security deposit required.

Please submit the form on this page or contact 919-791-9718 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Applicants are required to complete a rental application on Avail and authorize a $55 credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 South Lafayette Park Place have any available units?
200 South Lafayette Park Place has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 South Lafayette Park Place have?
Some of 200 South Lafayette Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 South Lafayette Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
200 South Lafayette Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 South Lafayette Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 South Lafayette Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 200 South Lafayette Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 200 South Lafayette Park Place does offer parking.
Does 200 South Lafayette Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 South Lafayette Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 South Lafayette Park Place have a pool?
No, 200 South Lafayette Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 200 South Lafayette Park Place have accessible units?
No, 200 South Lafayette Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 200 South Lafayette Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 South Lafayette Park Place has units with dishwashers.
