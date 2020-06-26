All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 200 ARNO Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
200 ARNO Way
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

200 ARNO Way

200 Arno Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

200 Arno Way, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
sauna
Stunning and spacious, this fully furnished warm contemporary is California living at it's finest! Perched above the Bel Air Bay Club, this architectural masterpiece offers a private & spacious escape. Floor to ceiling retractable doors in all the public rooms open to the over-sized limestone patio and head on Ocean views! Enter to find the main level boasts formal living, kitchen, breakfast area, family, formal dining, library/office and powder room. The upper level has four generous en-suites with private decks, and ocean views. Experience the romantic master with white water views, fireplace, 2 walk in closets, and wrap around ocean view balconies! Beyond the pool and yard, you'll find the fully equip ocean view guest house, with dry sauna, bathroom, and more. Elevator, wine closet, security and sound system, multiple Crestron systems, electronic shades, 3 days/week of house keeping included, along with a house manager, pool service, and gardener. Nothing like it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 ARNO Way have any available units?
200 ARNO Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 ARNO Way have?
Some of 200 ARNO Way's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 ARNO Way currently offering any rent specials?
200 ARNO Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 ARNO Way pet-friendly?
No, 200 ARNO Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 200 ARNO Way offer parking?
Yes, 200 ARNO Way offers parking.
Does 200 ARNO Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 ARNO Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 ARNO Way have a pool?
Yes, 200 ARNO Way has a pool.
Does 200 ARNO Way have accessible units?
No, 200 ARNO Way does not have accessible units.
Does 200 ARNO Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 ARNO Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College