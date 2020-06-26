200 ARNO Way

Amenities

Stunning and spacious, this fully furnished warm contemporary is California living at it's finest! Perched above the Bel Air Bay Club, this architectural masterpiece offers a private & spacious escape. Floor to ceiling retractable doors in all the public rooms open to the over-sized limestone patio and head on Ocean views! Enter to find the main level boasts formal living, kitchen, breakfast area, family, formal dining, library/office and powder room. The upper level has four generous en-suites with private decks, and ocean views. Experience the romantic master with white water views, fireplace, 2 walk in closets, and wrap around ocean view balconies! Beyond the pool and yard, you'll find the fully equip ocean view guest house, with dry sauna, bathroom, and more. Elevator, wine closet, security and sound system, multiple Crestron systems, electronic shades, 3 days/week of house keeping included, along with a house manager, pool service, and gardener. Nothing like it!