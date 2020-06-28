All apartments in Los Angeles
20 EASTWIND Street
20 EASTWIND Street

20 Eastwind Street · No Longer Available
Location

20 Eastwind Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Steps from the Sand - Studio / 1Bathroom - Fully renovated top floor luxury apartment on gorgeous walk street with ocean views! Light and bright, enjoy the beautiful kitchen with all new stainless steel LG appliances, quartz counter tops and ample cabinetry. Views of the ocean from the living room and bathroom, brand new beautiful waterproof wood floors throughout, vaulted ceiling w/ exposed beam and track lighting. Brand new bathroom with tasteful clean modern tiling and top grade fixtures. Large community patio with ocean views, outdoor shower, bbq, new decking and lush landscaping. Great for hosting. This part of mdr is considered to have one of the cleanest, safest, more private beaches in LA. 3 blocks from Washington Blvd, 15 minute walk to Abbot Kinney. Wake up to the sounds of waves, seals, seabirds, & the cooling ocean breezes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 EASTWIND Street have any available units?
20 EASTWIND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 EASTWIND Street have?
Some of 20 EASTWIND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 EASTWIND Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 EASTWIND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 EASTWIND Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 EASTWIND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20 EASTWIND Street offer parking?
No, 20 EASTWIND Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 EASTWIND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 EASTWIND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 EASTWIND Street have a pool?
No, 20 EASTWIND Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 EASTWIND Street have accessible units?
No, 20 EASTWIND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 EASTWIND Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 EASTWIND Street does not have units with dishwashers.
