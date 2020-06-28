20 EASTWIND Street

Amenities

Steps from the Sand - Studio / 1Bathroom - Fully renovated top floor luxury apartment on gorgeous walk street with ocean views! Light and bright, enjoy the beautiful kitchen with all new stainless steel LG appliances, quartz counter tops and ample cabinetry. Views of the ocean from the living room and bathroom, brand new beautiful waterproof wood floors throughout, vaulted ceiling w/ exposed beam and track lighting. Brand new bathroom with tasteful clean modern tiling and top grade fixtures. Large community patio with ocean views, outdoor shower, bbq, new decking and lush landscaping. Great for hosting. This part of mdr is considered to have one of the cleanest, safest, more private beaches in LA. 3 blocks from Washington Blvd, 15 minute walk to Abbot Kinney. Wake up to the sounds of waves, seals, seabirds, & the cooling ocean breezes!