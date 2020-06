Amenities

Charming SFR on a desirable Venice walk street. Home features hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances. Lots of light with an open floor plan includes washer/dryer, 2 side by side parking spaces and a great front yard. Steps from Venice Beach and minutes away from the shops and restaurants on Washington Blvd and Abbott Kinney. NO PETS.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245836

