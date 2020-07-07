All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

19952 Eagle Ridge Lane

19952 Eagle Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19952 Eagle Ridge Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This home (located in the 24 hour guard gated 'Estates at Porter Ranch' is upgraded and is a rare 4 bedroom home with bedroom and 3/4 bath downstairs! Newer paint and high end carpet, wood floors polished up, some new drywall, all new roof, new heating and air and much more. 4 bedroom 'Fairview' with downstairs bedroom w/3/4 bath. The family room has wood flooring, brick fireplace and open to kitchen. Large living and dining rooms with wood floors. Master suite has a spa tub and balcony. Community pools, spa, basketball, playground, dog park and more. New Porter Ranch Community school opened nearby. Porter Ranch has a shopping center, YMCA, Country Club and easy access to 118 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19952 Eagle Ridge Lane have any available units?
19952 Eagle Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19952 Eagle Ridge Lane have?
Some of 19952 Eagle Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19952 Eagle Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19952 Eagle Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19952 Eagle Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19952 Eagle Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19952 Eagle Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 19952 Eagle Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19952 Eagle Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19952 Eagle Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19952 Eagle Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19952 Eagle Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 19952 Eagle Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 19952 Eagle Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19952 Eagle Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19952 Eagle Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

