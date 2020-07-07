19952 Eagle Ridge Lane

Amenities
This home (located in the 24 hour guard gated 'Estates at Porter Ranch' is upgraded and is a rare 4 bedroom home with bedroom and 3/4 bath downstairs! Newer paint and high end carpet, wood floors polished up, some new drywall, all new roof, new heating and air and much more. 4 bedroom 'Fairview' with downstairs bedroom w/3/4 bath. The family room has wood flooring, brick fireplace and open to kitchen. Large living and dining rooms with wood floors. Master suite has a spa tub and balcony. Community pools, spa, basketball, playground, dog park and more. New Porter Ranch Community school opened nearby. Porter Ranch has a shopping center, YMCA, Country Club and easy access to 118 freeway.