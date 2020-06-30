19733 REDWING ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

One Bedroom one Bath gusthouse Suite in Perfect Location South of Ventura Blvd.

Just Remodeled. The entrance is separate from the main house. Large master bedroom with private bath, ideal location in a great district.

ALMOST EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW.

New luxury engineered hard wood floor, Granite Countertops, Double closet. Gas Range with hood, and Garbage Disposal. Our unit features...

*Hard Wood Floors Throughout *Refrigerator

*Air Conditioning *Ceiling fan *Gated

*Recessed Lighting *Mirrored bedroom closet

*Windows with natural light *Plenty of space to park your car

*RENT INCLUDES, GAS, TRASH and WATER.*

Looking for quiet, clean, professional tenant. Please no smoking and illegal activities.

Nearby Places:

-Topanga Mall -Westfield Village -Orange Line Metro Station -Pierce College

* Easy Freeway Access, Excellent location, close to public transportation, freeways, schools, shopping and close to Ventura Blvd Restaurants, and The Westfield Shopping Center, Village. CALL 818-355-3033.



