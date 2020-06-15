All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:19 AM

1966 Preston Ave

1966 Preston Avenue · (323) 356-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1966 Preston Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1966 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
hot tub
yoga
ENCHANTED GARDEN OASIS 1BR/1BA + GARAGE STUDIO IN THE HILLS OF ECHO PARK
1 year lease
Available May 1, 2020
$3,000/mo
Security Deposit: $6,000
680 SqFt

***DUE TO COVID-19, we are not yet showing the house, and will list show dates when it becomes available. However, let us know what questions you may have in the meantime***

A must see GEM of a HOME for those who LOVE spending time outdoors!

Description:
Built in 1929, this enchanted spanish style home is a garden oasis located in the heart of Echo Park sitting atop the hills, nestled in both nature and city landscapes with views of downtown LA. A corner unit part of a four-plex, the vibe here is down to earth and communal. The neighbors are friendly and look out for each other - it’s totally normal here to say, “hello,” or strike up a conversation. This 1+1 plus garage studio apartment is the perfect home for those who appreciate community, love spending time outdoors in tranquility, peace and surrounded by nature. There are three charming outdoor patios: 1/ private front yard and garden frequented by hummingbirds and butterflies, surrounded by bamboo, ficus trees, succulents, bougainvillea and ivy; 2/ back patio with cozy wall to wall seating with hillside views and shaded by an old wise pine tree, home to a family of squirrels; and 3/ small hot/cold tub patio to soak in the sunlight. The apartment features original hardwood and tiled floors, original light fixtures and windows, a renovated bathroom and kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. All rooms feature dimmable lights and plenty of natural light from large windows. Ample private storage in the basement. The single car garage can be used as an art studio or office or kept as a garage to house a small car. The driveway in front of the garage can fit one XSMALL car only - bmw i3, fiat, mini, vw beetle, honda fit, etc.

We are looking for a personable tenant that appreciates nature, outdoor space, community and 1920s Spanish Style Architecture.

*NO SMOKING*

Pets:
Will consider pets (*Additional Pet Deposit / Fees Apply)

Amenities:
1 Driveway Parking Spot (XSMALL car only), Single Car Garage or Studio, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Central Heating and BRAND NEW A/C, (3) Private Outdoor Patios, Hot Tub, Outdoor Patio Furniture and Outdoor Futon Bed, Shared Washer and Dryer, Water and Sewage

***Can be left SEMI-FURNISHED if needed (Queen sized bed and large dressers from CB2, 2 nightstands, 8 person extendable dining table, mid-century style couch futon, bookcases from CB2, kitchen wares, bathroom shelves)

Neighborhood:
Enjoy a sense of community in this wonderfully eclectic and artistic residential neighborhood with walking distance to yoga and pilates studios, coffee shops, boutiques, art galleries, cafes, laundromat and dry cleaners, hair salons, organic local grocery store, live music entertainment, Dodger Stadium, restaurants and to trails around Elysian Park and the renovated Echo Park Lake. Easy access to the 101, 2, 5, 134, and 110 Freeways. Easy access to Silverlake, Downtown L.A., Atwater Village, Los Feliz, Glendale, Burbank, Hollywood, etc.

*SHOWINGS:
(More to follow, or contact to make an appointment)

**Do NOT disturb occupants**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

