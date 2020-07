19652 Nashville Street

Amenities

ABSOLUTLEY GORGEOUS ESTATE POOL HOME WITH OVER 6,100 SQ. FT. OF LIVING ON LARGE LOT OVER 17,800 SQ. FT. FABULOUS CHATSWORTH 6 BR + 7 BA WITH SWIMMER'S POOL AND ON PARK LIKE SETTING! OPEN FLOOR PLAN, TRUE CHEF GOURMET KITCHEN WITH TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES, 4 OVENS, STAINLESS STEEL RANGE, 2 WARMING OVEN DRAWERS, BUTLER'S PANTRY, ITALIAN MARBLE FLOORING, COZY FIREPLACE IN MAGNIFICIENT LIVING ROOM WITH HIGH CEILINGS, 2 BEDROOMS DOWNSTAIRS WITH OWN BATHS PERFECT FOR GUESTS OR IN-LAWS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH OWN BATHS, FORMAL DINING, FAMILY ROOM, BONUS ROOM UPSTAIRS WITH BUILT-IN SHELVES & FIREPLACE, MASTER SUITE WITH SPECTACULAR VIEW FROM BALCONY, MASTER BATH WITH CUSTOM TILE FLOORING, SHOWER & TUB. ENTERTAINER'S DREAM HOME! THIS IS A TRUE MASTERPIECE AND A MUST SEE!!!