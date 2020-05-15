All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 6 2019 at 8:49 PM

19635 Victory Boulevard

19635 Victory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

19635 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
TWO HOUSES ON ONE LOT! This rental listing is for the main house in front. Located in a wonderful neighborhood bordering Woodland Hills and Tarzana. Close to the 101 freeway, Pierce College, the Orange line and the Village. Main house (19635) is 4+2 1,585 sqft completely renovated. Kitchen boasts new white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms are remodeled with new cabinets, toilets, and tile on floors and showers. Master bath has a beautiful barn door entry. New dual pane windows and sliding door throughout. New laminate flooring in living room, dining room and kitchen. New carpet in bedrooms. Indoor laundry room is next to kitchen. New roof, dual meter electrical panel, and water heater installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19635 Victory Boulevard have any available units?
19635 Victory Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19635 Victory Boulevard have?
Some of 19635 Victory Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19635 Victory Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
19635 Victory Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19635 Victory Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 19635 Victory Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19635 Victory Boulevard offer parking?
No, 19635 Victory Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 19635 Victory Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19635 Victory Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19635 Victory Boulevard have a pool?
No, 19635 Victory Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 19635 Victory Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 19635 Victory Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 19635 Victory Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 19635 Victory Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
