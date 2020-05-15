19635 Victory Boulevard

Amenities

TWO HOUSES ON ONE LOT! This rental listing is for the main house in front. Located in a wonderful neighborhood bordering Woodland Hills and Tarzana. Close to the 101 freeway, Pierce College, the Orange line and the Village. Main house (19635) is 4+2 1,585 sqft completely renovated. Kitchen boasts new white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms are remodeled with new cabinets, toilets, and tile on floors and showers. Master bath has a beautiful barn door entry. New dual pane windows and sliding door throughout. New laminate flooring in living room, dining room and kitchen. New carpet in bedrooms. Indoor laundry room is next to kitchen. New roof, dual meter electrical panel, and water heater installed.