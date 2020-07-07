Rent Calculator
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:24 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1963 Echo Park Ave.
1963 Echo Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1963 Echo Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/20d7b34069 ---- Free standing 1BD/1BTH bungalow in the heart of Echo Park. Oven Washer/Dryer On Premises
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1963 Echo Park Ave. have any available units?
1963 Echo Park Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1963 Echo Park Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1963 Echo Park Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 Echo Park Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1963 Echo Park Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1963 Echo Park Ave. offer parking?
No, 1963 Echo Park Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1963 Echo Park Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1963 Echo Park Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 Echo Park Ave. have a pool?
No, 1963 Echo Park Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1963 Echo Park Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1963 Echo Park Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 Echo Park Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1963 Echo Park Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1963 Echo Park Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1963 Echo Park Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
