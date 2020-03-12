All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1962 Preston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1962 Preston Avenue
Last updated March 5 2020 at 8:17 AM

1962 Preston Avenue

1962 Preston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1962 Preston Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
yoga
ENCHANTED OASIS 1BR/1BA + STUDIO HOME IN THE HILLS OF ECHO PARK
$2,695/mo - 1 Year Lease
600 SqFt

Open House:
THURS FEB 27th 5-6pm, please contact for showing

Description:
Built in 1929, this enchanted spanish style home is an oasis located in the heart of Echo Park sitting atop the hills, nestled in both nature and city landscapes. Songbirds, hummingbirds & butterflies frequent the property. The vibe is down to earth, creative and communal. This 1 bed/1 bath + downstairs studio/office apartment has two charming outdoor patios: a private front patio which makes great for a small dining table and entertaining, and a balcony style patio in the back, fitting a bistro table & chairs. The apartment features original hardwood and newly tiled floors, original light fixtures, a new luxury kitchen with ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances and a newly renovated bathroom. All rooms, except the bathroom, feature dimmable lights and plenty of natural light from large windows and being a corner unit.

Amenities:
Unfurnished, Studio/Office, Basement Storage, Stainless Steel Oven & Refrigerator, Central Heating, Private & Enclosed Outdoor Front Patio, Back Patio.

(No AC and currently no washer dryer)

Parking:
Street Parking

Available: MARCH 1, 2020

***Please do not disturb current occupants***

Rent:
$2,695/month + $2,695 security deposit, one year minimum lease

Pets:
Will consider pets (*Additional Pet Deposit / Fees Apply)

Neighborhood:
Enjoy a sense of community in this wonderfully eclectic and artistic residential neighborhood with walking distance to yoga & pilates studios, coffee shops, boutiques, art galleries, cafes, pet store, hair salons, organic local grocery store, live music entertainment, Dodger Stadium, restaurants and to trails around Elysian Park and the beautiful Echo Park Lake. Easy access to the 101, 2, 5, 134, and 110 Freeways. Easy access to Silverlake, Downtown L.A., Atwater Village, Los Feliz, Glendale, Burbank, Hollywood, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1962 Preston Avenue have any available units?
1962 Preston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1962 Preston Avenue have?
Some of 1962 Preston Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1962 Preston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1962 Preston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1962 Preston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1962 Preston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1962 Preston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1962 Preston Avenue offers parking.
Does 1962 Preston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1962 Preston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1962 Preston Avenue have a pool?
No, 1962 Preston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1962 Preston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1962 Preston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1962 Preston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1962 Preston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College