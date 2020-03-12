1962 Preston Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking yoga

ENCHANTED OASIS 1BR/1BA + STUDIO HOME IN THE HILLS OF ECHO PARK

$2,695/mo - 1 Year Lease

600 SqFt



Open House:

THURS FEB 27th 5-6pm, please contact for showing



Description:

Built in 1929, this enchanted spanish style home is an oasis located in the heart of Echo Park sitting atop the hills, nestled in both nature and city landscapes. Songbirds, hummingbirds & butterflies frequent the property. The vibe is down to earth, creative and communal. This 1 bed/1 bath + downstairs studio/office apartment has two charming outdoor patios: a private front patio which makes great for a small dining table and entertaining, and a balcony style patio in the back, fitting a bistro table & chairs. The apartment features original hardwood and newly tiled floors, original light fixtures, a new luxury kitchen with ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances and a newly renovated bathroom. All rooms, except the bathroom, feature dimmable lights and plenty of natural light from large windows and being a corner unit.



Amenities:

Unfurnished, Studio/Office, Basement Storage, Stainless Steel Oven & Refrigerator, Central Heating, Private & Enclosed Outdoor Front Patio, Back Patio.



(No AC and currently no washer dryer)



Parking:

Street Parking



Available: MARCH 1, 2020



***Please do not disturb current occupants***



Rent:

$2,695/month + $2,695 security deposit, one year minimum lease



Pets:

Will consider pets (*Additional Pet Deposit / Fees Apply)



Neighborhood:

Enjoy a sense of community in this wonderfully eclectic and artistic residential neighborhood with walking distance to yoga & pilates studios, coffee shops, boutiques, art galleries, cafes, pet store, hair salons, organic local grocery store, live music entertainment, Dodger Stadium, restaurants and to trails around Elysian Park and the beautiful Echo Park Lake. Easy access to the 101, 2, 5, 134, and 110 Freeways. Easy access to Silverlake, Downtown L.A., Atwater Village, Los Feliz, Glendale, Burbank, Hollywood, etc.