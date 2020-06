Amenities

Sharp single family home located in the gated 'Highlands at Porter Ranch'! Wood and carpet flooring, rare 4 bedroom home. Private courtyard in front and wonderful backyard with patio, grass, privacy and fruit trees. Separate family room with fireplace. Very quiet area. Community pool, tennis. Nearby is Porter Ranch Town Center with restaurants and stores. Also YMCA, and Country club not far.