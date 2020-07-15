19526 Crystal Ridge Lane

Amenities

Prestigious Porter Ranch View Estates is a 2-story upgraded home 3 bedrooms, 2 baths located in 24 hour guard gated entry. Situated on a cul-de-sac, this home's upgraded with plantation shutters, recessed lighting, cozy living room with marble fireplace, wood floors, and attached 2-car garage. Glass slider leads to a manicured grassy area and cement patio backyard. Home offers a guest bath located on first floor, separate laundry area, storage cabinets in the garage, smooth ceilings, central air & heat, and skylight on the 2nd floor. Master bedroom offers mirrored wardrobe, 2nd closet with built-in shelves, private bath with dual sink vanity and a combo Grecian tub/shower. Other bedrooms have walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and recessed lighting. The amenities in this gated estate includes 2 pools, spa, tennis courts, basketball & volley ball courts, grassy play area, AND a separate gated dog park! Located near top-rated schools, the new Vineyards shopping center with new restaurants, shops, and Movie theater!