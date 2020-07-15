All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
19526 Crystal Ridge Lane
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

19526 Crystal Ridge Lane

19526 Crystal Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19526 Crystal Ridge Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Prestigious Porter Ranch View Estates is a 2-story upgraded home 3 bedrooms, 2 baths located in 24 hour guard gated entry. Situated on a cul-de-sac, this home's upgraded with plantation shutters, recessed lighting, cozy living room with marble fireplace, wood floors, and attached 2-car garage. Glass slider leads to a manicured grassy area and cement patio backyard. Home offers a guest bath located on first floor, separate laundry area, storage cabinets in the garage, smooth ceilings, central air & heat, and skylight on the 2nd floor. Master bedroom offers mirrored wardrobe, 2nd closet with built-in shelves, private bath with dual sink vanity and a combo Grecian tub/shower. Other bedrooms have walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and recessed lighting. The amenities in this gated estate includes 2 pools, spa, tennis courts, basketball & volley ball courts, grassy play area, AND a separate gated dog park! Located near top-rated schools, the new Vineyards shopping center with new restaurants, shops, and Movie theater!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19526 Crystal Ridge Lane have any available units?
19526 Crystal Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19526 Crystal Ridge Lane have?
Some of 19526 Crystal Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19526 Crystal Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19526 Crystal Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19526 Crystal Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19526 Crystal Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19526 Crystal Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19526 Crystal Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 19526 Crystal Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19526 Crystal Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19526 Crystal Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19526 Crystal Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 19526 Crystal Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 19526 Crystal Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19526 Crystal Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19526 Crystal Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
